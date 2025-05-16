Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Stock Position in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Free Report) by 82.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 131,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 626,409 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Zuora were worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vestcor Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Zuora in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Zuora in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Zuora in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zuora in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Zuora in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ZUO opened at $10.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -20.45 and a beta of 1.67. Zuora, Inc. has a one year low of $8.20 and a one year high of $10.85.

Zuora, Inc provides a monetization suite for modern businesses to help companies launch and scale new services and operate dynamic customer-centric business models. The company offers Zuora Billing that allows customers to deploy various pricing and packaging strategies to monetize their recurring revenue streams, bill customers, calculate prorations when subscriptions change, and automate billing and payment operations; Zuora Revenue, a revenue recognition and automation solution that accounting teams use to manage their complex revenue streams; Zuora Payments to provide payment orchestration services for companies looking to operate globally; and Zephr, a digital subscriber experience platform that helps companies orchestrate dynamic experiences that increase conversion, reduce churn, and nurture ongoing subscriber relationships.

