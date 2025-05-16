Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 1,320 Shares of Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its stake in Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,661 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,320 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Sohu.com were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SOHU. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Sohu.com by 129.7% in the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 45,559 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 25,721 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Sohu.com by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 22,745 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 10,015 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Sohu.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $144,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sohu.com by 129.7% during the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 45,559 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 25,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sohu.com by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 301,388 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after acquiring an additional 116,746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SOHU opened at $10.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.64. Sohu.com Limited has a 12 month low of $7.79 and a 12 month high of $17.24.

Sohu.com ( NASDAQ:SOHU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The information services provider reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter. Sohu.com had a negative net margin of 16.76% and a negative return on equity of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $134.68 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sohu.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st.

Sohu.com Limited engages in the provision of online media, video, and game products and services on personal computers (PCs) and mobile devices in China. It operates through two segments: Sohu and Changyou. The company offers online news, information, and content services through the mobile phone application Sohu News APP, mobile portal m.sohu.com, and www.sohu.com for PCs; and online video content and services through mobile phone application Sohu Video APP and tv.sohu.com, as well as ifox, a video application for PC.

