Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 13,280 Shares of UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 178,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,280 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in UWM were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of UWM in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in UWM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in UWM by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in UWM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in UWM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Institutional investors own 53.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded UWM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $4.75 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on UWM from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of UWM in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on UWM from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.86.

UWM stock opened at $4.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.75. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.96 and a beta of 1.75. UWM Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $9.74.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $613.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.80 million. On average, analysts anticipate that UWM Holdings Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. UWM’s dividend payout ratio is currently -307.69%.

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company offers mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

