Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 271,156 Shares of Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Free Report) by 82.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271,156 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Viridian Therapeutics were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 113.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 125,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,851,000 after acquiring an additional 66,550 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 89.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 14,644 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,125,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,595,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,087,000 after acquiring an additional 174,952 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 178,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,421,000 after acquiring an additional 5,634 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.70.

NASDAQ:VRDN opened at $12.62 on Friday. Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $27.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 18.55 and a current ratio of 18.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.24.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.08. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 85,127.16% and a negative return on equity of 70.12%. The firm had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.16 million. Viridian Therapeutics’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.

