Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 5,687 Shares of Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its holdings in shares of Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 371,298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,687 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Ultrapar Participações were worth $976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,821,125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,420,000 after purchasing an additional 444,724 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 50,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Ultrapar Participações by 435.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 36,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,513,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 115.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 84,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 45,435 shares in the last quarter. 3.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC raised Ultrapar Participações from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised Ultrapar Participações from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ultrapar Participações from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $4.10 to $3.20 in a report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.20.

Shares of NYSE UGP opened at $3.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Ultrapar Participações S.A. has a 12-month low of $2.53 and a 12-month high of $4.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.97. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.0774 per share. This represents a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. Ultrapar Participações’s payout ratio is currently 36.11%.

Ultrapar Participações SA, through its subsidiaries, operates in the energy and infrastructure business in Brazil. The company distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, in addition to renewable electricity and compressed natural gas. It also operates in the distribution and marketing of gasoline, ethanol, diesel, fuel oil, kerosene, natural gas for vehicles, and lubricants; and holds AmPm convenience stores and provides JetOil lubricant services.

