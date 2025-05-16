Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 71,627 Shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Free Report) by 35.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,627 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Roivant Sciences were worth $1,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Roivant Sciences alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROIV. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $52,443,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,515,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,563,000 after buying an additional 3,159,603 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,087,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404,232 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 104.4% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,946,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pertento Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Pertento Partners LLP now owns 3,484,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,227,000 after purchasing an additional 646,865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Roivant Sciences Stock Performance

Roivant Sciences stock opened at $10.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.09. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $8.73 and a fifty-two week high of $13.06. The company has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of -71.73 and a beta of 1.23.

Insider Transactions at Roivant Sciences

Roivant Sciences ( NASDAQ:ROIV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. Roivant Sciences had a negative net margin of 119.54% and a negative return on equity of 14.05%. On average, analysts forecast that Roivant Sciences Ltd. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Vivek Ramaswamy sold 273,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total value of $3,142,309.73. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,799,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $456,501,538.17. This represents a 0.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Eric Venker sold 434,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total transaction of $4,701,051.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,127,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,197,277.80. This represents a 27.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,223,959 shares of company stock worth $13,420,035. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROIV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Roivant Sciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Monday, April 21st.

Read Our Latest Report on ROIV

Roivant Sciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roivant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roivant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.