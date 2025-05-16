Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 785 Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,257 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 785 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte were worth $1,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 94.3% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 575 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 685 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,000. 9.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.50.

NASDAQ:OMAB opened at $100.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $59.08 and a fifty-two week high of $101.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.36.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 51.74%. The firm had revenue of $174.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. Analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $2.1363 per share. This represents a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.28%.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities.

