Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Stock Position in Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ – Free Report) by 42.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 166,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,345 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Townsquare Media were worth $1,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 14,109 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Townsquare Media in the 4th quarter worth approximately $369,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Townsquare Media by 1,086.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Townsquare Media during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 56,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804 shares during the last quarter. 71.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Townsquare Media Price Performance

Townsquare Media stock opened at $7.01 on Friday. Townsquare Media, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.47 and a 12 month high of $12.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.99 million, a PE ratio of -2.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.70.

Townsquare Media Announces Dividend

Townsquare Media ( NYSE:TSQ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $98.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.50 million. Townsquare Media had a negative return on equity of 57.10% and a negative net margin of 8.84%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Townsquare Media, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th. Townsquare Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -60.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research decreased their target price on Townsquare Media from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Townsquare Media in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Townsquare Media from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Townsquare Media Profile

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in small and medium-sized businesses. It operates through three segments: Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions, Digital Advertising, and Broadcast Advertising. The Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions segment offers website design, creation, and development, as well as hosting services; and search engine optimization, online directory optimization, e-commerce solutions, online reputation monitoring, social media management, appointment scheduling, payment and invoice, customer management, and email and SMS marketing services.

