DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY) Shares Up 0.1% – Should You Buy?

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY – Get Free Report) was up 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.54 and last traded at $15.49. Approximately 126,863 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 153,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.48.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.89.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.1167 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.04%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 564.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,308 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000.

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (the “Fund”) is a limited term closed-end management investment company.

The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.

The Fund will seek to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of investments selected for its potential to provide a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.

