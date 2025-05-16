DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY) Shares Up 0.1% – Should You Buy?

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY – Get Free Report) was up 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.54 and last traded at $15.49. Approximately 126,863 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 153,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.48.
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.89.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.1167 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.04%.
DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (the “Fund”) is a limited term closed-end management investment company.
The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.
The Fund will seek to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of investments selected for its potential to provide a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.
