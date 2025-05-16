Dream Unlimited (OTCMKTS:DRUNF) Stock Price Up 1.4% – Still a Buy?

Dream Unlimited Corp. (OTCMKTS:DRUNF – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.01 and last traded at $13.00. Approximately 2,024 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 1,997 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.82.

Dream Unlimited Trading Up 1.4%

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.35.

Dream Unlimited Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were given a $0.1137 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th.

Dream Unlimited Company Profile

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

