Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Position Increased by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,297 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Ducommun were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Ducommun alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Ducommun in the fourth quarter worth about $383,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Ducommun by 137.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,382 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,514,000 after acquiring an additional 30,873 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Ducommun by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,014 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 4,932 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Ducommun in the fourth quarter worth about $6,737,000. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Ducommun by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,411 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 10,228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Ducommun Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DCO opened at $67.58 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.96 and a beta of 1.30. Ducommun Incorporated has a one year low of $51.76 and a one year high of $70.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ducommun ( NYSE:DCO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. Ducommun had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 3.82%. The company had revenue of $194.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.30 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Ducommun Incorporated will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial set a $76.00 price objective on Ducommun in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ducommun in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ducommun from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on DCO

Ducommun Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing services for products and applications used primarily in the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ducommun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ducommun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.