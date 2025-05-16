eDreams ODIGEO (OTCMKTS:EDDRF) Trading Up 1.9% – Should You Buy?

eDreams ODIGEO S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDDRF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.00 and last traded at $9.00. 250 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 1,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.83.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.29.

eDreams ODIGEO SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in France, northern and southern Europe, and internationally. The company offers online travel agency services under the eDreams, Opodo, GO Voyages, Liligo.com, and Travellink brands. It also provides marketing, admin and IT consulting, and metasearch services.

