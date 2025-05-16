Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE cut its holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 429,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,509 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.43% of Encompass Health worth $39,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in Encompass Health by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in Encompass Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Encompass Health by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Encompass Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in Encompass Health by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP John Patrick Darby sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.79, for a total value of $1,147,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,149,910.90. This represents a 11.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Elissa Joy Charbonneau sold 4,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.61, for a total transaction of $498,974.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,958 shares in the company, valued at $1,394,422.38. This trade represents a 26.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Encompass Health Stock Up 0.4%

EHC stock opened at $119.76 on Friday. Encompass Health Co. has a 12 month low of $82.74 and a 12 month high of $119.95. The firm has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.18. Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Encompass Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (up from $116.00) on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.86.

About Encompass Health

(Free Report)

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

Further Reading

