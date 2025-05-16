EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lessened its position in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) by 24.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,512 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in EnerSys were worth $3,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get EnerSys alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,667,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $431,376,000 after acquiring an additional 90,670 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,477,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,583,000 after acquiring an additional 13,104 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 845,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,801,000 after acquiring an additional 270,726 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 609,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,338,000 after acquiring an additional 15,133 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 607,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,115,000 after acquiring an additional 35,667 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

EnerSys Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE ENS opened at $99.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. EnerSys has a 52 week low of $76.57 and a 52 week high of $112.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on ENS shares. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of EnerSys in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of EnerSys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ENS

EnerSys Profile

(Free Report)

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.