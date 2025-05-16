ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB) Shares Purchased by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Free Report) by 83.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,077 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,119 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in ESAB were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ESAB by 70.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in ESAB in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in ESAB by 871.0% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in ESAB in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in ESAB by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ESAB opened at $128.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 29.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $118.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.40. ESAB Co. has a 1 year low of $88.54 and a 1 year high of $135.97.

ESAB ( NYSE:ESAB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. ESAB had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The firm had revenue of $678.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that ESAB Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. This is a positive change from ESAB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. ESAB’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.01%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of ESAB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $123.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of ESAB from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird set a $143.00 target price on shares of ESAB in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of ESAB from $109.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of ESAB from an “underperform” rating to an “inline” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $122.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.67.

In related news, insider Olivier Biebuyck sold 1,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total value of $185,839.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,965,807.35. This represents a 8.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, automated welding, and gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

