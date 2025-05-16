Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its stake in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 392,345 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 40,977 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.64% of Federal Signal worth $36,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSS. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Federal Signal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,810,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,192,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,636,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 894,136 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $82,609,000 after buying an additional 322,676 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,199,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $203,184,000 after buying an additional 242,840 shares during the period. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Federal Signal Stock Performance

Shares of FSS stock opened at $94.14 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.23. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.23. Federal Signal Co. has a 1 year low of $66.47 and a 1 year high of $102.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.83.

Federal Signal Dividend Announcement

Federal Signal ( NYSE:FSS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $463.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.63 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 11.57%. Federal Signal’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Federal Signal Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.37%.

Federal Signal declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the conglomerate to reacquire up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on FSS. StockNews.com cut Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 1st. KeyCorp raised Federal Signal from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. DA Davidson raised their price target on Federal Signal from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Federal Signal from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman purchased 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $82.32 per share, with a total value of $102,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 559,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,031,944.56. This represents a 0.22% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

Further Reading

