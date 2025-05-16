Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Stock Holdings Lifted by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. 81.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FNF opened at $57.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.30. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.79 and a 12-month high of $66.72.

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 15.36%. Fidelity National Financial’s revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.50%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.60.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

