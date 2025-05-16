First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) Shares Sold by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lessened its stake in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Free Report) by 82.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,690 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,204 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in First Commonwealth Financial were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 13,402 shares of the bank’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,857 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 17,398 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,932 shares of the bank’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,388 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on FCF. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $21.50 target price on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on First Commonwealth Financial from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com cut First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Commonwealth Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Todd D. Brice acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.09 per share, with a total value of $112,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,945. This represents a 200.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

First Commonwealth Financial Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE FCF opened at $16.17 on Friday. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $12.71 and a 12 month high of $19.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.77.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 20.38% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $118.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

First Commonwealth Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This is a positive change from First Commonwealth Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.30%.

First Commonwealth Financial Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

Featured Articles

