First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) Downgraded to “Sell” Rating by StockNews.com

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on First Foundation from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

NASDAQ:FFWM opened at $5.34 on Wednesday. First Foundation has a one year low of $4.42 and a one year high of $8.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $439.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Foundation during the 1st quarter valued at $721,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Foundation by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,586 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 3,301 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Foundation by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 81,415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 20,480 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Foundation by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,603,952 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,325,000 after buying an additional 159,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of First Foundation by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 55,363 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 18,533 shares in the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides banking services, investment advisory, wealth management, and trust services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. It offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial term loans, and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

