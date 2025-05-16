First Trust Advisors LP Raises Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,698,018 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 659,412 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 0.6% of First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $630,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 8,612 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 2,403 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 13,067 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,074 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 2,878 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.42, for a total value of $2,368,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,300,891.36. This trade represents a 27.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,660 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total value of $7,787,887.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,085,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,509,924.95. This represents a 2.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 147,147 shares of company stock worth $17,133,207. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NVDA. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded NVIDIA to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.84.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $134.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 trillion, a PE ratio of 53.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $195.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $39.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.36%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

