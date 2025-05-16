Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) Holdings Decreased by Balyasny Asset Management L.P.

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR – Free Report) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,182 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,864 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Forestar Group were worth $653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Forestar Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Forestar Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Forestar Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Forestar Group by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,727 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Forestar Group by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,562 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Forestar Group

In related news, Director Elizabeth Parmer sold 1,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.57, for a total transaction of $30,032.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,053.49. The trade was a 30.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Forestar Group Stock Performance

FOR opened at $20.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.39 and a 200-day moving average of $24.30. Forestar Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.00 and a 52-week high of $37.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $351.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.60 million. Forestar Group had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 12.50%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Forestar Group Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Forestar Group from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Forestar Group from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Forestar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Forestar Group from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th.

Forestar Group Company Profile

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The company acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

