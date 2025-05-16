Frederick Financial Consultants LLC Buys New Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Frederick Financial Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 16,587 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,227,000. NVIDIA comprises approximately 1.8% of Frederick Financial Consultants LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Hickory Point Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,272,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 26,700 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after purchasing an additional 9,944 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 24,124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,240,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 32,092 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,312,000 after purchasing an additional 6,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 1,464,826 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $196,711,000 after acquiring an additional 50,978 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on NVDA. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. DZ Bank raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res cut NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.84.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $292,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,900,690. The trade was a 13.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total transaction of $7,787,887.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,085,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,509,924.95. This represents a 2.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 147,147 shares of company stock worth $17,133,207. 4.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Trading Down 0.4%

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $134.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $111.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 trillion, a PE ratio of 53.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $195.95.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The business had revenue of $39.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. Research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.36%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

