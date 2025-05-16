FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:FDEC) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC reduced its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:FDEC – Free Report) by 50.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,011 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - December alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FDEC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 247.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 668,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,776,000 after acquiring an additional 475,730 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 183.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 565,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,194,000 after buying an additional 365,642 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,289,000. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter valued at $14,987,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 327,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,605,000 after purchasing an additional 23,312 shares during the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December Stock Up 1.4%

FDEC stock opened at $45.05 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.18. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December has a 52-week low of $39.42 and a 52-week high of $45.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $978.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01 and a beta of 0.65.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (FDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FDEC was launched on Dec 18, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:FDEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - December Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - December and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.