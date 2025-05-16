FY2025 Earnings Forecast for VirTra Issued By Roth Capital

Get VirTra alerts:

VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital upped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of VirTra in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 13th. Roth Capital analyst R. Baldry now anticipates that the company will earn $0.27 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.17. The consensus estimate for VirTra’s current full-year earnings is $0.34 per share.

VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. VirTra had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 18.24%. The company had revenue of $7.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.46 million.

Separately, Lake Street Capital cut their price target on VirTra from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 28th.

VirTra Stock Performance

VTSI stock opened at $5.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.93. VirTra has a twelve month low of $3.57 and a twelve month high of $11.44. The firm has a market cap of $67.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VirTra

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of VirTra by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in VirTra by 34.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,837 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in VirTra during the first quarter valued at about $94,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VirTra during the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in VirTra by 19.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,184 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

VirTra Company Profile

VirTra, Inc provides use of force training and firearms training simulators for the law enforcement, military, and commercial markets worldwide. Its patented technologies, software, and scenarios provide intense training for de-escalation, judgmental use-of-force, marksmanship, and related training that mimics real-world situations.

