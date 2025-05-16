FY2025 Earnings Forecast for Vitalhub Issued By Cormark

Get Vitalhub alerts:

Vitalhub Corp. (TSE:VHI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cormark decreased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Vitalhub in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 12th. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather now expects that the company will earn $0.16 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.23. The consensus estimate for Vitalhub’s current full-year earnings is $0.23 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Vitalhub’s FY2026 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on VHI. Raymond James set a C$13.50 price objective on Vitalhub and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. TD Securities raised their price target on Vitalhub from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. Scotiabank set a C$14.00 target price on Vitalhub and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Vitalhub from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.90.

Vitalhub Trading Down 2.6%

Shares of TSE VHI opened at C$10.21 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$10.65. Vitalhub has a one year low of C$6.68 and a one year high of C$12.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$552.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.06, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.26.

About Vitalhub

(Get Free Report)

Vitalhub Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions for health and human service providers in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Western Asia, and internationally. Its solutions include electronic healthcare record, case management, care coordination and optimization, and patient flow, engagement, and operational visibility solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vitalhub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vitalhub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.