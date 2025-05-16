FY2025 EPS Estimate for Rigetti Computing Cut by Analyst

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Free Report) – B. Riley cut their FY2025 earnings estimates for Rigetti Computing in a research report issued on Monday, May 12th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.23). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Rigetti Computing’s current full-year earnings is ($0.34) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Rigetti Computing’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.
RGTI has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Rigetti Computing from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rigetti Computing presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.
Rigetti Computing Price Performance
Shares of RGTI stock opened at $11.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -30.37 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Rigetti Computing has a twelve month low of $0.66 and a twelve month high of $21.42.
Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 million. Rigetti Computing had a negative net margin of 509.58% and a negative return on equity of 51.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share.
Institutional Trading of Rigetti Computing
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RGTI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rigetti Computing by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,746,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,249,000 after acquiring an additional 5,280,128 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Rigetti Computing by 7,367.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,580,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,896,000 after acquiring an additional 4,518,978 shares during the period. UNICOM Systems Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rigetti Computing by 1,235.8% in the 1st quarter. UNICOM Systems Inc. now owns 3,806,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,521,935 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Rigetti Computing by 3,295.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,117,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055,203 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing in the 1st quarter worth about $6,523,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.38% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Rigetti Computing
In other Rigetti Computing news, CTO David Rivas sold 351,785 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total transaction of $2,729,851.60. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,094,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,495,166.88. This represents a 24.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Rigetti Computing
Rigetti Computing, Inc, through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Rigetti Computing
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Walmart Stock Alert: Big Price Move Expected Soon
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- An Acquisition Just Made Dick’s the Most Exciting Stock in Retail
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Microsoft and OpenAI Just Hit Reset—Here’s Why MSFT Stock Wins
Receive News & Ratings for Rigetti Computing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigetti Computing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.