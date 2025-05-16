FY2025 EPS Estimates for Candente Copper Lowered by Analyst

Get Candente Copper alerts:

Candente Copper Corp. (TSE:DNT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Desjardins dropped their FY2025 EPS estimates for Candente Copper in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 12th. Desjardins analyst G. Ho now expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.48. Desjardins also issued estimates for Candente Copper’s FY2026 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Separately, National Bank Financial raised shares of Candente Copper to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Candente Copper Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market cap of C$38.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 2.74. Candente Copper has a twelve month low of C$0.11 and a twelve month high of C$0.20.

About Candente Copper

(Get Free Report)

Candente Copper Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Cañariaco project consisting of 15 mining concessions covering a total area of approximately 10,190 hectares located in Northern Peru.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Candente Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Candente Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.