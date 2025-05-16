FY2025 EPS Estimates for EMX Royalty Lifted by HC Wainwright

Get EMX Royalty alerts:

EMX Royalty Co. (CVE:EMX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright raised their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for EMX Royalty in a report released on Wednesday, May 14th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.03. The consensus estimate for EMX Royalty’s current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for EMX Royalty’s FY2026 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

EMX Royalty Stock Up 2.5%

CVE EMX opened at C$2.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 13.15, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.62. EMX Royalty has a 1-year low of C$2.16 and a 1-year high of C$3.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$2.87 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.63. The company has a market cap of C$225.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.25 and a beta of 0.85.

About EMX Royalty

EMX Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and generates royalties from metals and minerals properties. It explores gold, silver, platinum, palladium, copper, lead, zinc, manganese, nickel, cobalt, molybdenum, and iron deposits, as well as battery, precious, and base metals.

