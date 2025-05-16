FY2025 EPS Estimates for Hudbay Minerals Boosted by Analyst

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) – Equities researchers at Desjardins increased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hudbay Minerals in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 12th. Desjardins analyst B. Adams now anticipates that the mining company will earn $1.39 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.96. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hudbay Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $1.12 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ FY2026 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on HBM. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$15.50 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Hudbay Minerals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.67.

Hudbay Minerals Trading Down 1.9%

HBM stock opened at C$11.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.83. Hudbay Minerals has a 1-year low of C$8.49 and a 1-year high of C$14.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$10.50 and its 200-day moving average is C$11.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.39.

Hudbay Minerals Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.63%.

Insider Transactions at Hudbay Minerals

In related news, Director Peter Gerald Jan Kukielski purchased 9,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$10.76 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,068.00. Also, Senior Officer Francisco Javier Del Rio Del Aguila sold 12,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.00, for a total value of C$155,508.00. Insiders bought a total of 11,800 shares of company stock worth $127,418 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Hudbay Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Hudbay Minerals Inc is a Canadian mining company with its operations, property developments, and exploration activities across the United States. The major mines that Hudbay operates are located in Manitoba, Canada, Arizona, United States; and Peru. The company is principally focused on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.