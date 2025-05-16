FY2025 EPS Forecast for First Majestic Silver Cut by Analyst

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:AG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cormark lowered their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Majestic Silver in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 12th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.67. The consensus estimate for First Majestic Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.46 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for First Majestic Silver’s FY2026 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Separately, TD Securities upgraded First Majestic Silver to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th.

First Majestic Silver Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of First Majestic Silver stock opened at C$7.91 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.51 and a beta of 1.36. First Majestic Silver has a 12 month low of C$6.23 and a 12 month high of C$11.18.

First Majestic Silver Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $0.0045 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. First Majestic Silver’s payout ratio is presently -5.19%.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic is a publicly traded mining company focused on silver and gold production in Mexico and the United States. The Company presently owns and operates the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine, the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine and the La Encantada Silver Mine.

Featured Stories

