Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) Shares Acquired by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,918 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,319 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Gates Industrial were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Gates Industrial alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GTES. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Gates Industrial by 6,879.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,063,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,596 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Gates Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,154,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Gates Industrial by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 49,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 11,251 shares during the last quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Gates Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new stake in Gates Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,665,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gates Industrial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.89.

Insider Activity

In other Gates Industrial news, Director Fredrik J. Eliasson bought 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.56 per share, for a total transaction of $1,173,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 188,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,686,121.12. This trade represents a 46.71% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gates Industrial Price Performance

GTES stock opened at $21.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a one year low of $14.70 and a one year high of $23.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 30.04 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.28.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $847.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $823.56 million. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Gates Industrial Profile

(Free Report)

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gates Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gates Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.