GB Group (OTCMKTS:GBGPF) Trading Down 15.4% – Should You Sell?

Shares of GB Group plc (OTCMKTS:GBGPF – Get Free Report) dropped 15.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.85 and last traded at $3.85. Approximately 200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.55.

GB Group Trading Down 15.4%

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.31.

About GB Group

GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital identity products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States of America, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Location, Identity, and Fraud. It provides identity products comprising ID3global, an identity verification, IDscan, a ID document verification, IDscan core, a personalized document verification, Scannet, a venue ID verification, investigate, a search subject analysis, and ProID, a no-code industry verification solution.

