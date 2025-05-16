GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning,Zacks.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for GH Research’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.84) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on GH Research in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of GH Research in a report on Friday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on GH Research from $18.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on GH Research from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:GHRS opened at $10.70 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.90. The stock has a market cap of $556.70 million, a P/E ratio of -13.54 and a beta of 0.86. GH Research has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $20.50.

GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.42. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GH Research will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in GH Research by 3.9% during the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,944,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,599,000 after purchasing an additional 257,959 shares during the last quarter. Troluce Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GH Research in the first quarter worth $1,716,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in GH Research during the first quarter valued at approximately $584,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in GH Research in the first quarter worth $8,272,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of GH Research during the first quarter worth $169,000. 56.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GH Research PLC, together with its subsidiary GH Research Ireland Limited, engages in developing various therapies to treat psychiatric and neurological disorders. It is involved in the development of 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

