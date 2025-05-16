Glucose Health (OTCMKTS:GLUC) Trading 9.7% Higher – Here’s Why

Glucose Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLUC – Get Free Report) was up 9.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.10 and last traded at $0.10. Approximately 1,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 8,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.

Glucose Health Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 million, a PE ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 2.12.

Glucose Health Company Profile

Glucose Health, Inc engages in the formulation, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of soluble fiber infused nutritional beverages. It offers soluble fiber infused powdered iced tea, and flavored drink mixes for pre-diabetic and diabetic persons under the GLUCODOWN brand in North America. The company was formerly known as Bio-Solutions Corp.

Further Reading

