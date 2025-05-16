Goodman Advisory Group LLC Acquires 9,671 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Goodman Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 98,195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 9,671 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 3.9% of Goodman Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Goodman Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $13,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Belmont Capital LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 1,279,813 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $171,866,000 after buying an additional 223,810 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA increased its position in NVIDIA by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 677,048 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $90,921,000 after buying an additional 54,634 shares during the last quarter. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. increased its position in NVIDIA by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. now owns 146,489 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $19,672,000 after buying an additional 11,838 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 62,883,868 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,445,182,000 after purchasing an additional 16,189,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Sarl grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 1,015,706 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $136,399,000 after purchasing an additional 130,699 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVDA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on NVIDIA from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America increased their price target on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson lowered their price target on NVIDIA from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded NVIDIA to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.84.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $292,930.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,900,690. This trade represents a 13.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 53,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total value of $6,158,388.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 251,044 shares in the company, valued at $28,993,071.56. This trade represents a 17.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 147,147 shares of company stock worth $17,133,207 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $134.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 trillion, a P/E ratio of 53.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.10. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $195.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The firm had revenue of $39.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. Analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.36%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.