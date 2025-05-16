HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) Shares Purchased by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Free Report) by 27.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,843 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned approximately 0.26% of HCI Group worth $3,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in HCI Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,049,000. Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new position in HCI Group in the fourth quarter worth $6,122,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in HCI Group by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in HCI Group in the fourth quarter worth $7,499,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in HCI Group by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 88,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,281,000 after purchasing an additional 7,349 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

HCI Group Stock Performance

Shares of HCI opened at $163.87 on Friday. HCI Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.65 and a 1 year high of $176.40. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $145.35 and a 200-day moving average of $127.70.

HCI Group Dividend Announcement

HCI Group ( NYSE:HCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported $5.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.86. HCI Group had a net margin of 19.37% and a return on equity of 34.17%. The company had revenue of $216.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.89 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HCI Group, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of HCI Group from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.25.

HCI Group Company Profile

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, insurance management, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

