IHT Wealth Management LLC Sells 44,960 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

IHT Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 18.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 197,075 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 44,960 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.4% of IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $43,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accordant Advisory Group Inc increased its position in Amazon.com by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Quattro Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.65, for a total value of $4,585,989.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,118,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,532,195.90. This trade represents a 0.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 8,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.47, for a total value of $1,965,077.51. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $26,647,456.60. This represents a 6.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,798 shares of company stock valued at $17,696,733. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Down 2.4%

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $205.17 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.61 and a 1 year high of $242.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $189.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $255.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.09.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

