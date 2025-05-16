International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Shares Up 2.3% Following Analyst Upgrade

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) shares shot up 2.3% during trading on Thursday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $276.00 to $285.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. International Business Machines traded as high as $263.30 and last traded at $263.73. 825,615 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 4,205,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at $257.82.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on IBM. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Saturday, May 10th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Finally, KGI Securities set a $242.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.06.

Read Our Latest Analysis on International Business Machines

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Business Machines

In other news, SVP Robert David Thomas sold 26,543 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.01, for a total transaction of $6,715,644.43. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,387,221.07. This represents a 37.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 495,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,942,000 after purchasing an additional 4,131 shares in the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $242,000. Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,940,000. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $373,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in International Business Machines by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 811,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,296,000 after acquiring an additional 49,591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $247.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.58, a PEG ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $243.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.88.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $14.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.41 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.66%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.