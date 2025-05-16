Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its position in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB – Free Report) by 98.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212,445 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,876,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 861,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,663,000 after purchasing an additional 58,412 shares in the last quarter. Forge Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,418,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,988,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,280,000.

Shares of PWB opened at $109.18 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 35.20 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $82.22 and a 52-week high of $111.12.

