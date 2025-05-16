Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Shares Sold by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors lessened its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 86,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,226 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 131.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,148,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,833,000 after buying an additional 2,359,356 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 33,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 38,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 193,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 90,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 299.0% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Preferred ETF Price Performance

Shares of PGX stock opened at $11.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.53. Invesco Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $10.70 and a twelve month high of $12.54.

Invesco Preferred ETF Company Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.