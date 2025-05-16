Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV) Shares Purchased by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV – Free Report) by 320.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 328,170 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 250,192 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF were worth $7,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 3,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA:EELV opened at $25.89 on Friday. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $22.35 and a 52 week high of $26.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.29. The company has a market cap of $385.76 million, a PE ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.51.

Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (EELV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of emerging markets firms. EELV was launched on Jan 13, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

