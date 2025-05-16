iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB) Shares Sold by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. cut its stake in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB – Free Report) by 37.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 409,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249,011 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF were worth $19,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 323.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 87.9% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the period.

iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of ILTB opened at $48.04 on Friday. iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $46.62 and a one year high of $54.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.91 and its 200-day moving average is $49.39.

iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares Core Long-Term U.S. Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares 10+ Year Government/Credit Bond Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the long-term, investment-grade United States corporate and government bond markets as defined by the BofA Merrill Lynch 10+ Year US Corporate & Government Index (the Index).

