iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (NASDAQ:ETHA) Stake Boosted by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (NASDAQ:ETHA – Free Report) by 245.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 321,442 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 228,487 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.42% of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF worth $8,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $332,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,262,000. Stevens Capital Management LP grew its stake in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF by 108.3% during the 4th quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. LM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $351,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,245,000.

iShares Ethereum Trust ETF Stock Down 2.8%

NASDAQ:ETHA opened at $19.16 on Friday. iShares Ethereum Trust ETF has a fifty-two week low of $10.99 and a fifty-two week high of $31.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.30.

iShares Ethereum Trust ETF Profile

The iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (ETHA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long eth, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Ether, less expenses and fees. ETHA was launched on Jul 24, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

