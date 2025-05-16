iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Holdings Lowered by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,585 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get iShares Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF stock opened at $13.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.71. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $10.46 and a 1 year high of $15.25.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.