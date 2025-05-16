iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM) Shares Acquired by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM – Free Report) by 195.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 5,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 324,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 36,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 3,791 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 57,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,982 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 17,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 4,135 shares during the period. 86.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EWM stock opened at $25.08 on Friday. iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF has a one year low of $20.80 and a one year high of $27.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.15 million, a PE ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.27 and a 200-day moving average of $23.87.

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Malaysia Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Malaysian market, as measured by the MSCI Malaysia Index (the Index).

