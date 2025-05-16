iShares S&P/TSX Capped REIT Index ETF (TSE:XRE) Shares Up 1.4% – Here’s Why

iShares S&P/TSX Capped REIT Index ETF (TSE:XRE – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$15.03 and last traded at C$15.00. Approximately 123,312 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 368,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.80.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$14.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$15.05.

