iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA) Position Trimmed by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFRA. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 86.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,016,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,686,000 after purchasing an additional 4,636,315 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,430,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,937,000 after buying an additional 205,081 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,836,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,287,000 after buying an additional 669,413 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,602,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,174,000 after buying an additional 80,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wharton Business Group LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 1,559,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,185,000 after buying an additional 57,600 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF stock opened at $47.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.92. iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF has a 1-year low of $39.94 and a 1-year high of $51.99.

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

