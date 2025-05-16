Jane Street Group LLC Sells 12,396 Shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Jane Street Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report) by 23.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 41,001 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,396 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $2,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,532 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 9,310 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Gibraltar Industries by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,540 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 366,987 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,616,000 after purchasing an additional 32,520 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 75,219 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,430,000 after buying an additional 13,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,865 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. 98.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gibraltar Industries stock opened at $61.23 on Friday. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.96 and a 12 month high of $81.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.50 and its 200-day moving average is $62.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.30.

Gibraltar Industries ( NASDAQ:ROCK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $290.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.77 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James B. Nish sold 1,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.21, for a total transaction of $68,222.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $697,122.96. This represents a 8.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.

