JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its holdings in shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) by 24.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,345,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 445,175 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in JFrog were worth $39,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in JFrog by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in JFrog by 91.1% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in JFrog by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in JFrog by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 282,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,296,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in JFrog by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Yossi Sela sold 14,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.52, for a total transaction of $579,436.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 306,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,410,344.04. The trade was a 4.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eduard Grabscheid sold 6,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total value of $243,861.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,075,925.80. The trade was a 3.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 226,848 shares of company stock valued at $7,746,477 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

JFrog stock opened at $43.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of -68.52 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.12. JFrog Ltd. has a 52 week low of $22.91 and a 52 week high of $43.59.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $122.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.44 million. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 6.42% and a negative net margin of 16.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

FROG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 target price (up from $36.00) on shares of JFrog in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of JFrog from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of JFrog from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of JFrog from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of JFrog from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.65.

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

