Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) Shares Purchased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Free Report) by 61.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,824 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,778 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Joby Aviation were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Joby Aviation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 200.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Joby Aviation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Joby Aviation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Joby Aviation by 195.8% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,986 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Joby Aviation from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Joby Aviation from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Monday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Joby Aviation news, insider Kate Dehoff sold 9,720 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $58,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 219,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,316,196. The trade was a 4.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Cahill Sciarra sold 166,667 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.73, for a total transaction of $955,001.91. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,328,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,219,789.53. This trade represents a 0.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 652,114 shares of company stock valued at $3,982,965 in the last quarter. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Joby Aviation Price Performance

Shares of JOBY stock opened at $7.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 2.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.25 and a 200-day moving average of $7.09. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a one year low of $4.66 and a one year high of $10.72.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.07. Joby Aviation had a negative return on equity of 51.76% and a negative net margin of 42,844.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Joby Aviation Company Profile

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

Further Reading

